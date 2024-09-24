Hezbollah says it struck Israeli naval base

BEIRUT, September 24. /TASS/. Hezbollah said it delivered a strike on the headquarters of the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 unit at the Atlit naval base on the Mediterranean coast.

The attack was carried out with drones, which were able to hit the designated target, the group said on Telegram.

On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon, setting off a new wave of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese group blamed Israel for the incidents. Israel did not comment directly on the device detonations, but announced it was intensifying military operations in the north. Afterward, the Israeli Air Force began to carry out massive strikes on southern Lebanon, just across the northern border, and also attacked Beirut. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced expanded strikes against military sites, rocket depots and Hezbollah commanders across Lebanon. The death toll from the strikes exceeded 550 in Lebanon, while more than 1,800 other people sustained injuries.