Hezbollah confirms commander’s death in air strike on Beirut

BEIRUT, September 25. /TASS/. The armed wing of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its military leader Ibrahim Kobeissi during an Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

"We confirm that commander Ibrahim Kobeissi was martyred," it said in statement on its Telegram channel.

Kobeissi was in charge of the group’s rocket and missile forces and air defense. Six other people were killed along with him, while another 15 were wounded.

On September 20, Hezbollah reported two other military leaders, Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi, as well as 14 fighters and commanders, killed in south Beirut. They all were attending a meeting of the Hezbollah elite Radwan unit command at the time of the Israeli air strike.