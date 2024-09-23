Iran's president ready to discuss conflict in Ukraine with Europe, US — AFP

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that he is ready to discuss the situation in Ukraine with European countries and the United States.

"We are ready to come together with the Europeans and the Americans at the negotiating table," he said, commenting on the Ukrainian crisis at a round table meeting with journalists.

Pezeshkian is quoted by the AFP news agency as saying his country had never approved of what he described as aggression against Ukraine.

"It is necessary to respect the borders of every country," he stated. Pezeshkian indicated that he believed in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine "through dialogue."

According to the news agency, the Iranian president also once again dismissed Western countries' claims that Iran was supplying weapons to Russia.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly dismissed speculations about Iranian arms supplies to Russia for their use in Ukraine. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on September 11 that Iran had not supplied Russia with any ballistic missiles and that the US and Europe were using on inaccurate sources.