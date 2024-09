BEIRUT, September 24. /TASS/. The Syrian air defenses repel an Israeli Air Force attack on ground targets near the port city of Tartus, about 250 km away from Damascus, the Sham FM radio reported.

According to the report, the strikes come from the Mediterranean Sea; the Syrian air defense fire at aerial targets.

Previously, Al Hadath reported powerful explosions heard near Tartus. According to the TV channel, unidentified planes - likely Israeli - fire missiles at Syrian territory.