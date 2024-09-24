Hezbollah fires Fadi-3 missile in first such case as it shells Israel

BEIRUT, September 24. /TASS/. Hezbollah said its forces fired a Fadi-3 surface-to-surface missile for the first time on Tuesday as they attacked military sites in northern Israel.

The missile has a range of more than 100 kilometers, the group said in a post on Telegram.

"Resistance forces used a new type of their missiles, the Fadi-3, to deliver a strike at the Shimshon logistics center of the enemy troops," the post said.

Shiite militias earlier fired dozens of rockets at the Northern Military District ammunition depots in Nimra. Reports of rocket impacts also came from the vicinity of the Israeli towns of Afula, Tiberias and Safed, which sit at a considerable distance from the border.

According to Hezbollah, Israeli positions in Birya and Snir in the Galilee area in northern Israel also came under attack. The group said the enemy suffered casualties and lost some equipment. Fadi-2 missiles were used in shelling the rear base of the 146th Division Ha-Mapatz, an Israeli reserve formation, in Naftali and a field camp in Moshav Eliakim south of Haifa.