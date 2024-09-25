MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky does not end the war because he really wants to get Russian assets after he turned his country bankrupt, Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life party, which is banned in Ukraine, and current head of the Other Ukraine movement, said.

"Zelensky's Ukraine is a bankrupt nation," Medvedchuk wrote in an opinion column on the smotrim.ru media platform. "Behind the scenes Zelensky demands that the collective West give him frozen Russian assets to pay off his debts. Here we see the economic background of this war. After all, if peace is concluded, the Russian assets will be returned to their owners, and Zelensky will have nothing to pay his debts with. He expects these assets to become his trophy, therefore he does not intend to end this war."

However, Medvedchuk continued, not only has Zelensky turned his country bankrupt, the poorest one in Europe, and made its people poor, but he is now destroying the Western financial system, the foundations of the global financial order.

"He surely did not do it himself, one can clearly see that the British banking system and the House of Rothschild had a hand in it, they are actively playing against the EU and the United States, that is, against the euro and the dollar. And Zelensky is a battering ram, expendable material for them. But to achieve their goals, Zelensky has made the Ukrainian people expendable, and this leads to the genocide of the Ukrainian people," the politician concluded.