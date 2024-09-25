MELITOPOL, September 25. /TASS/. A Russian missile strike hit several dozen Ukrainian pieces of hardware as they were being unloaded from a train in one of the shops of the Zaporozhstal plant in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of the Russian Civic Chamber, told TASS.

"An Iskander struck the Zaporozhstal metal processing shop just as a train from Odessa was unloading Ukrainian military hardware, including tanks, MLRS, and self-propelled artillery. The attack occurred right at the moment the equipment was being unloaded. For about 40 minutes, there were repeated detonations, resulting in dozens of pieces of enemy hardware being damaged," Rogov said.

According to him, the plant's workshop had long been used as a logistics center. "There are numerous exits from Zaporozhstal, which facilitated the covert removal of equipment, including tanks, at night. Such a strike will undoubtedly impact the operational situation along the front line, even if it only temporarily disrupts the transfer of Ukrainian hardware and ammunition," the agency's source said.