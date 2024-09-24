Russian budget revenues will grow by 12% in 2025 to $433 bln — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian federal budget revenues in 2025 will grow by 12% to 40.296 trillion rubles ($433 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting.

"Thus, revenue growth is projected for 2025 to 40 trillion 296 billion rubles. This is almost 12% more than in the current year," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the share of non-oil and gas revenues in the total volume will grow to 73%. Budget expenditures next year will grow to 41.47 trillion rubles ($445 bln).

Mishustin specified that 24 trillion rubles ($257 bln) have been allocated in the draft budget for the implementation of state programs in 2025. A significant share of resources has been allocated for the implementation of national projects.