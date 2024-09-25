Russia for the first time displays Lancet-E drone at ADEX show

BAKU, September 25. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport for the first time displayed Lancet-E kamikaze drone abroad at ADEX 2024 show in Baku in Azerbaijan, TASS correspondent reports.

It comprises Product-51E and Product-52E loitering munitions, as well as Z-16-E reconnaissance and guidance drone. The complex has a range of 40 km and develops a speed of 90 km/h.

"Due to rapid deployment, launch, guidance and interaction, Lancet-E is extremely effective in counterbattery warfare," the arms trader said.

Russia also for the first time displays RPL-20 light machinegun.