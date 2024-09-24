{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: EP extends hand to Russia and Tehran ready to talk nuke deal with US

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 24th
© EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The European Parliament hopes to open dialogue with Russia; Tehran is ready to revive talks on a nuclear deal with the US; and Vladimir Zelensky takes his act on the road in the US. These stories topped Tuesday's newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: European Parliament ready to talk with Russia

The European Parliament will extend an olive branch to Moscow and call for renewing dialogue via the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Slovak MEP Milan Uhrik told Izvestia. While the parliament recently moved to adopt a resolution allowing Kiev to strike legitimate military targets in Russia, some leaders are increasingly talking about the need for talks with Moscow on Ukraine.

In 2021, the European Parliament issued a report about EU-Russia political relations that demanded suspending any engagement with Russia.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, confirmed to Izvestia that both formal and informal relations with the EP have been suspended. However, the senator emphasized, "the ball is in the EP’s court now," and that Russia, for one, is open to reviving dialogue as he described the Slovak initiative as "a sound idea." "Of course, there should be communication, especially between parliamentarians who always have more flexibility than government officials. We have not severed contacts with anybody, so if members of the European Parliament are ready to communicate with us, we will welcome that. We are always ready for talks," the politician stressed.

"Today, people realize that more than two years on, Russia has not retreated but has rather been winning on the battlefield while strengthening its economy despite sanctions that have been imposed since 2014, the civil war in Donbass which broke out in 2014 and the escalation of the conflict in 2022," French political analyst Nikola Mirkovic told Izvestia. "It [Russia] is at the head of BRICS, which is forming quite a strong counterforce by welcoming more countries. Therefore, Europe is increasingly embracing a realistic vision of the situation," he continued.

According to Hungarian political scientist Gabor Stier, residents in a number of European countries have felt the consequences of the conflict "on their own skin" and their leaders have to take that into account. "There is a sense of fatigue in Europe, which is why [French President Emmanuel] Macron and [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz have to play to their voter base, even if that does not mean that they would not like Russia to be defeated," he explained. As Western leaders are worried about saving face, they discuss supporting Ukraine on the one hand and they allow for the possibility of peace with Russia on the other hand, he maintained.

 

Vedomosti: Iran’s new leadership proposes reviving discussions on nuclear deal with US

Iran is ready to launch nuclear negotiations if other countries "are willing," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said via Telegram on Monday. Moreover, Tehran is open to talking about the issue on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting that will open in New York later on Tuesday. Both Araqchi and the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, will be taking part. However, Iran’s top diplomat cautioned, "current international conditions make the resumption of talks more complicated and difficult than before."

Read also

As part of his presidential campaign, Pezeshkian pledged to restore relations with the West and revive talks on the nuclear deal. Outgoing US President Joe Biden voiced a similar pledge during his election campaign. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lamented last month that this never happened because of Tehran’s alleged lack of cooperation with the IAEA coupled with its general policy of escalation. Meanwhile, Moscow continues to stand firm on its position that UNSC Resolution 2231 regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is still valid and should be honored by every party to the nuclear deal.

Abbas has made similar statements before, but he has also pronounced the JCPOA dead, Vladimir Sazhin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, believes as he does not expect that the nuclear deal will be revived in its previous form. Iran’s nuclear capabilities have increased significantly since 2018, while the JCPOA formally expires next year, he argues. Therefore, any new talks will have to take account of the latest developments even as all parties are willing to negotiate, Sazhin maintained. However, any major progress is unlikely before the inauguration of a new US president in January, so certain "surveillance" regarding this matter is all he expects right now.

Lev Sokolshchik, senior researcher with the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, agrees. Those opposing Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will view any communication with Iran as weakness, and "the Republicans will not miss this opportunity," the expert told Vedomosti. Besides, Sokolshchik doubts Washington and Tehran will launch any full-fledged negotiations amid the ongoing Gaza war and the recent escalation in Lebanon.

 

Izvestia: Zelensky takes act to UNGA

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will try to pitch his "victory plan" and "peace formula" which has so far not found support among the global majority, including the Global South, during his visit to New York for the UNGA session. During his trip to the United States, Zelensky is planning to meet with US President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to share his vision of the situation. He also plans to meet with other, including European, leaders against the backdrop of Washington and London’s potential authorization to use Western-supplied weapons for strikes inside Russia.

The Kremlin will look at Zelensky’s "victory plan" only if it is officially available as it has been cautious about media reports on the topic, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Zelensky is a showman and he likes addressing politicians. He has been begging for money and speaking at forums with the main aim of getting some publicity, after which he can claim that the Global South supports Ukraine," American historian and former Harvard University professor Vladimir Brovkin told Izvestia as he described this PR stunt as "pure propaganda."

Leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Konstantin Blokhin believes that the UNGA session will indeed serve Kiev as an instrument for securing as much support as possible from wavering or neutral countries. "The idea is to put Ukraine in as favorable a negotiating position as possible and force Russia to negotiate on unacceptable terms, including the taking back of Crimea and other lands, rather than on mutually acceptable terms, as Moscow insists," the expert explained. Ukraine will need more Western military aid and additional pressure on Russia for that, he added.

Even if Zelensky would agree to any concessions, the nationalist elites in Ukraine will block him from doing so anyway, Brovkin argues. "The more they insist that Ukraine should retake everything, including Crimea, the further we get from any kind of compromise," he said. Nevertheless, no matter what decisions Western leaders make, they know that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s is not to be fooled with, Brovkin continued. They would hate to confront Moscow outright, given its powerful industrial and nuclear potential. Therefore, the conflict will likely continue until a major Western country reduces its support to Ukraine, the expert concluded.

 

Kommersant: Global gold rush sparks surge in price of precious metal in Russia

Gold has risen above 7,800 rubles ($84) per gram on the Russian market for the first time since March 2022. The value of the precious metal has grown by almost 8% this month. This growth mostly reflects rising global prices which exceeded $2,600 per troy ounce after the Federal Reserve decided to slash its key rate by as much as 50 basis points to a range between 4.75%-5% on Wednesday. Regular purchases by central banks across the globe, too, have supported gold prices against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions.

"The Fed set out to lower rates, and markets are anticipating up to three additional rate cuts later this year," Alyona Nikolayev, portfolio manager at Astero Falcon, told Kommersant. This would weaken the dollar and make holding gold all the more attractive.

Geopolitics, too, has propped up global gold prices. Anna Kokoreva, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, explained that the large number of geopolitical tensions globally has seen both investors and global central banks flocking to buy up the precious metal. According to the World Gold Council, in January-July, regulators bought more than 520 metric tons of gold, nearly equaling a record set in the first seven months of 2023.

In the midterm, global gold prices may rise to $2,700 per ounce, Kokoreva says as she does not rule out that volatility may increase as well, with the precious metal showing a more than 28% rise this year, leaps and bounds ahead of many other asset classes. Meanwhile, Nikolayeva argues that a gold correction is possible when every market player expects that prices will grow.

Gold prices in ruble terms will also depend on dollar fluctuations in Russia. Lead analyst at Cifra Broker Natalia Pyryeva says the ruble, other things being equal, may weaken to the US dollar by 2% to 3% which would take gold prices to as high as 8,000 rubles ($86.5) per gram or even higher.

 

Vedomosti: Global appetite for Russian coal may outpace export capacity

Demand for Russian coal on international markets will outpace export capacities by rail by 1.5 times by 2030, given the current infrastructure restrictions, Mikhail Shiryborov, research director at the Institute of Natural Monopolies Research (IPEM), said in a report seen by Vedomosti.

According to IPEM, in 2030, global consumption of Russian coal will grow by 38% from 2023 to 294 mln metric tons, while annual coal exports by railroads operated by Russian Railways will increase by only 25% to 234 mln metric tons and the shipping capacity of ports nationwide will make it possible to export as much as 493 mln metric tons of coal, or 1.5 times as much as in 2023, analysts estimate.

While prospects for growth in demand for Russian coal look upbeat, much will depend on geopolitics and on whether there is access to certain markets as well as on commodity prices, Dmitry Puchkarev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, told Vedomosti. Last year, Russian coal exports fell by 4% in annual terms to 212.5 mln metric tons, according to data from the Russian Energy Ministry. Of that amount, the Asia Pacific accounted for as much as 175 mln metric tons. Russian coal production volumes decreased by as little as 1% year-on-year to 438.7 mln metric tons last year.

Coal exports have always flourished on preferences, Pavel Ivankin, President of the National Research Center for Transportation and Infrastructure, recounted. "Current forecasts are based on the availability of such opportunities. Should there be a discount, both the Eastern route and the Arctic basin will be used for coal shipments. And the market itself will adjust other parameters anyway," he insists.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Prognosing upcoming Zelensky-Biden meetup and Hezbollah ups ante with Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 23rd
Read more
Burkina Faso’s PM lobbies for country’s membership in BRICS
Russia and Burkina Faso "have a shared political vision," while Moscow acts as a strategic partner at several levels, including diplomatic, military and economic, Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela added
Read more
Israeli military says it attacked 1,300 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon
As part of the strikes, attacks targeted cruise missiles with a range of hundreds of kilometers
Read more
Total of 492 civilians killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon — news agency
Another 1,645 people were injured
Read more
Lebanon may 'become another Gaza,' Iranian president warns
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the current events could spiral into a regional conflict, which "can be dangerous for the future of the world and planet Earth itself"
Read more
Iran has no intention to develop nuclear weapons, ready to return to JCPOA – president
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that there is no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s military doctrine
Read more
Russia to display Supercam S350 drone at ADEX show
Supercam S350 is a light drone with video signal range of over 70 km
Read more
IDF launches 'proactive offensive operation' against Hezbollah — General Staff
According to Chief of Israel’s General Staff Herzi Halevi, the IDF is targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years
Read more
Ukraine's accusations against Russia over Crimean Bridge go beyond UN convention — MFA
"Just as it was in the UN International Court of Justice, Ukraine's accusations in this arbitration are not serious, they are nothing more than another example of systematic abuse of the international justice system for purely political purposes," Gennady Kuzmin emphasized
Read more
FACTBOX: Breakthrough attempts repulsed: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled two enemy attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put
Read more
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Israeli army detects launch of 20 rockets from Lebanon, some intercepted
According to the document, Lebanon fired approximately five projectiles at Israel after sirens were sounded in the northern regions of Israel
Read more
Russia considers Ukraine's accusations of obstructing navigation groundless — diplomat
The convention, Gennady Kuzmin noted, does not regulate inland waters, except in extremely limited circumstances
Read more
Poland accuses Russia of 'disinformation campaign' amid large-scale flooding
According to the police, 7 people died and over 6,000 people have been evacuated from the flooded area
Read more
Israel carries out attacks on dozens of Hezbollah targets — army statement
According to the report, IDF artillery struck additional targets in the area of Ayta ash-Shab and Ramyeh in southern Lebanon
Read more
Burkina Faso accuses Ivory Coast of attempts to destabilize country
According to the country's Security Minister Mahamadou Sana, these people recently paid terrorist groups to attack the presidential palace of Koulouba
Read more
Pentagon deploying additional US forces to Middle East
The Lebanese Health Ministry earlier said that the death toll from Israeli strikes on residential areas in South Lebanon had climbed to 325
Read more
Iran's president ready to discuss conflict in Ukraine with Europe, US — AFP
Massoud Pezeshkian said his country had never approved of what he described as aggression against Ukraine
Read more
IAEA should speak openly about sources of threats to Kursk NPP — Russian mission
Russia is working on the issue of the Zaporozhye and Kursk nuclear power plants with the agency's leadership and its Director General Rafael Grossi, Russia's deputy permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov said
Read more
Turkey tends to view BRICS as a political trump card against the West — expert
Turkish economist Bartu Soral noted that when looking at "the global distribution of power, it is clear that huge changes have occurred since the early 2000s"
Read more
Vucic awards Russia’s envoy to UN with Order of Serbian Flag
The ceremony was held at Serbia's permanent mission to the UN in New York
Read more
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Read more
All restrictions on entry to Tikhoretsk lifted after Ukrainian attack
Two drones were downed on Saturday by Russian servicemen in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar Region, where the falling debris resulted in a fire, followed by the detonation of explosive items
Read more
Senior Hezbollah commander alive following Israeli strike
According to the TV channel, Karaki, who was at the headquarters during the air strike, sustained wounds but was not killed
Read more
Harris will be unable to stop WWIII, Trump argues
Earlier, the politician also warned that the United States would head toward a third world war under a Democratic administration
Read more
Israel destroys 80 buildings in West Bank — media
Palestinian authorities report that over the past month, the Israeli military has demolished a total of 78 structures across Bethlehem, Jenin, Jerusalem, Nablus, Ramallah, Tubas, Tulkarm, and Hebron
Read more
Kremlin reserved over articles about Zelensky plan, would study official version
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he had some kind of plan for ending the conflict
Read more
Trump calls Zelensky 'greatest salesman in history'
The politician added that Zelensky "wants them the Democrats to win this presidential election" because he receives financial aid from them
Read more
Yerevan ready to sign peace treaty with Baku — Armenian foreign minister
Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that "Armenia's vision for ensuring stability in the region is grounded in the unconditional respect for territorial integrity, the inviolability of borders, and initiatives aimed at fostering economic cooperation"
Read more
Russia to display Lancet-E kamikaze drone at ADEX show
"Our solutions provide protection against the whole range of internal and external security threats to regional countries," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said
Read more
Ukrainian command deploys foreign fighters in some areas of Kursk Region — commander
Apty Alaudinov pointed out that the foreigners are carrying out, among other things, raids
Read more
Moscow reiterates will not test nukes if Washington refrains
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov drew attention "to recent media reports saying that the infrastructure on Novaya Zemlya is fully ready"
Read more
Hungarian minister says UN should reinstate itself as platform for discussing peace
The UN was created as a platform where everyone can talk to everyone about everything, Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Top EU diplomat says escalation in Lebanon ‘extremely dangerous’
Josep Borrell also pointed to the growing intensity of attacks and the growing number of victims
Read more
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate for September 24 to 92.92 rubles — regulator
The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 7 kopecks to 13.11 rubles
Read more
Turkish parliamentary speaker hopes to meet with Putin on Wednesday
Numan Kurtulmus intends to convey greetings from Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Russian President
Read more
Russia's newest satellites to change course of Ukrainian conflict — former UN inspector
According to Ritter this conflict would become "unsustainable for the Ukrainian sometime by the end of summer, early fall"
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Putin instructs Cabinet to allocate funds to support Russian video game developers
The funds will go to the "specialized entity for the development of the autonomous non-profit organization "Institute for the Development of the Internet"
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy facilities, troops last night — top brass
Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike on energy facilities that supply electricity to Ukrainian defense plants and drone production cites as well as Ukrainian troops
Read more
Lawmakers urge Czech cabinet to demand Russian compensation for ammo depot blast
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has initiated another session of the North Atlantic Council
Read more
UNGA member countries adopt Pact for the Future, despite Russia’s objection
Along with Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua, delegations from North Korea, Syria, Sudan, and Iran voted against
Read more
Researchers from Siberia’s Tomsk who partnered with CERN start working at home
All eight researchers from the university who took part in mega science research have already returned to Russia
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Pact for the Future as serious blow on UN
"The United Nations had infringed upon its own principles to pander to a group of delegations from the ‘beautiful garden,’ who have usurped the talks from the very beginning," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Crew of Russia’s Soyuz MS-25 leaves landing module
The module has made a vertical landing
Read more
Russia to create counter-balance to US missiles in Asia — MFA
Ryabkov emphasized that Russia "cannot expect good and positive things from the United States"
Read more
Ukrainian shelling kills 11 Russian residents, injures 129 over past week — envoy
"At least 1,982 munitions were fired by Ukrainian armed formations at civilian targets in Russia's territories over the past seven days," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Lebanon risks sliding into Gaza-scale humanitarian crisis, Russian ambassador warns
According to Alexander Rudakov, hospitals in Lebanon are struggling as the death toll keeps climbing, and the scope of the crisis cannot be assessed
Read more
Europe's new security architecture yet to be built — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that this would require great efforts in the future and be a matter of special concern for the Kremlin in order to ensure Russia's legitimate security interests
Read more
Macron calls for reviewing ties with Russia
The French president also called for bigger presence of "densely populated countries, which did not exist when the current world order was only forming" in international organizations
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says West ‘obsessed’ with fighting Russia until Ukraine runs out of men
Peskov was commenting on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent statement that there is no need to be afraid of using Western weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
Read more
Russia opposes fast-tracking of nuclear disarmament — deputy foreign minister
The global digital treaty also contains a serious flaw, Deputy Foreign Minister said
Read more
US billionaire sees Zelensky’s 'victory plan' leading to third world war
David Sacks said hopefully Joe Biden can remember why he has rejected the points of the Ukrainian president’s plan
Read more
Battlegroup East thwarts Ukrainian attempts to reinforce positions
In addition, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems hit strongholds and places of accumulation of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades
Read more
Kiev moves reserves to Kharkov Region as Russian army pushes towards Kupyansk — official
Vitaly Ganchev specified that over the past two weeks, Russian troops had achieved certain success the Kharkov Region
Read more
Unilateral sanctions hinder sustainable development goals, says Iranian president
The Iranian president called on "the UN chief, in cooperation with the countries affected by unilateral sanctions"
Read more
Ukrainian decoy drone meant for hacking air defenses seized in Kursk Region
Such drones are made of cheap components and carry no quality cameras or other additional radio transmitting devices
Read more
Press review: Prognosing upcoming Zelensky-Biden meetup and Hezbollah ups ante with Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 23rd
Read more
Ukrainian howitzer Bogdana destroyed by Lancet munition in Sumy Region
Objective monitoring of the strike on the Ukrainian artillery piece was carried by air reconnaissance means in the real time mode
Read more
Hungarian PM proposes return to cooperation ‘from Lisbon to Vladivostok’
The UN has an important role to play in this direction, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Ukrainian troops shell school with 106 children inside in Zaporozhye Region
There have been no casualties
Read more
Energy infrastructure suffers damage in Ukraine’s Poltava Region
"All related services are working to address the aftermath of the incident," the regional administration head noted
Read more
Duda accuses Ukraine of collaborating with Hitler, Holocaust
Nevertheless, Andrzej Duda blamed his government for the tensions between Warsaw and Kiev
Read more
Hezbollah attacks Israeli Ramat David air base for second time
Movement used two types of rockets: Fadi-1, with a range of 80 km, and Fadi-2, with a range of 105 km
Read more
Israel destroyed ‘tens of thousands’ Hezbollah munitions over past day, minister says
Yoav Gallant noted that the past seven days were "the most difficult week for Hezbollah since the group’s founding"
Read more
UN General Assembly's high-level week kicks off in New York City
In the coming week, representatives of 193 UN member states, the Vatican and Palestine, which have observer status in the world body, as well as the European Union will take turns at the General Assembly podium
Read more
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Read more
Dangerous events in Lebanon confirm unprecedented escalation — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Viktorov urged all the sides to "immediately cease fire, show maximum restraint, and move to a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation"
Read more
Africa’s exclusion from UNSC must be addressed — African Union
African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed regret that discussions on the issue were dragging on, while the current developments required countries to take quick collective action
Read more
Lebanon fires rockets at Israel — TV
According to Al Jazeera, the rockets are being fired in the direction of the Upper and Lower Galilee
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts roughly 105 enemy casualties in past day
Ukrainian military losses included an APC, four motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, three D-30 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount
Read more
West to be ready for nuclear escalation in confrontation with Russia — expert
According to Glenn Diesen, NATO expansion that canceled inclusive pan-European security agreements with Russia was "the main manifestation of America's hegemonic ambitions after the Cold War"
Read more
Iranian president vows assassination of Haniyeh won’t go unanswered
The assassination of Haniyeh runs counter to all norms of international law and will definitely not go unanswered
Read more
Russia says its Iskander missile destroys US-made HIMARS in Sumy Region
The crew of an Iskander tactical missile system of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the position of an M142 HIMARS of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Shaposhnikovo
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Ukrainian troops hold up to 120 captured civilians in Russia’s borderline Sudzha
Rodion Miroshnik noted that as of now, 266 wounded and 56 killed civilians have been reported since the onset of the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk Region
Read more
IRGC says exposed network of 12 Israeli agents in 6 Iranian provinces
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has blamed Israel for seeking to spread the conflict onto Iran’s territory and destabilize the situation inside the country
Read more
CERN's turn away from Russian scientists has positive aspects — Kurchatov Center chief
This is quite obviously a positive development for us in some respects, Kovalchuk said
Read more
Hezbollah militants launch 9,000 rockets, drones at Israel since October 8 — army
Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari added that Hezbollah has been planning to do in northern Israel what the Palestinian movement Hamas did in southern Israel on October 7 last year
Read more
TASS flag at 900 m above sea level. About new Arctic pass
The Clean Arctic — Vostok-77 expedition initiated the idea to mark the 120th anniversary of Russia's first state news agency and to remember its journalists who have actively participated in Arctic expeditions
Read more
Cosmonauts, astronaut move from ISS to Soyuz MS-25, close hatches
The crew will now don their spacesuits and take their seats for the journey back
Read more
Israel attacks 1,600 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, Bekaa Valley over day
The IDF continues to strike Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon as part of Operation Northern Arrows
Read more
IDF continues to attack Hezbollah targets — prime minister’s office
According to Dmitry Gendelman, "long-range cruise missiles, launchers with thousands of rockets and drones" of the Hezbollah movement are being targeted
Read more
Netanyahu warns Israelis of ‘difficult days’ ahead amid strikes on Lebanon
"What I am asking of you, the citizens of Israel, is two things: First, to follow the instructions of the Homefront Command, as that saves lives. Second, to be steadfast, responsible and determined," the Israeli PM stated
Read more
Ukraine's accusation against Russia over violations in Kerch Strait has no grounds — MFA
Ukraine initiated a dispute on this matter on September 16, 2016
Read more
Spacemen to return to Earth after longest mission in ISS’s history
The undocking has been scheduled for 11:37 Moscow time, the spacecraft is expected to land at about 15:00 Moscow time
Read more
Decision on strikes into Russia unlikely to come after Biden-Zelensky talks — The Times
The newspaper noted that the decision on strikes deep into Russian territory is unlikely to change turn the tide of the conflict, because Russia has withdrawn its planes and missile systems from the range of Western-made weapons, used in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Press review: US shifts rhetoric on Ukraine and walkie-talkie explosions rock Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 19th
Read more
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on military airfield, airbase in northern Israel
The Islamic Resistance attacked the Megiddo military airfield, west of the city of Afula with Fadi-1 and Fadi-2
Read more
Israel pushes Hezbollah 20 years backwards in past week — media
Officials believe that Israel has "significantly weakened" the movement by killing several senior commanders and impacting Hezbollah’s command and control structure
Read more
Russian, Lao servicemen hold first joint exercise in Russia’s Far East — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the first stage of the drills will begin on September 25
Read more
Russian expert sees Zelensky's trip to Pennsylvania as crude pressure on US voters
Vladimir Zharikhin noted that Zelensky was making this trip on instructions from Washington
Read more
Ukraine loses nearly 150 troops, several strongholds during counterattacks near Volchansk
In recent days, Ukrainian militants have been trying to stabilize the situation in the Kharkov region, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Ukrainian forces carry out rotation in Kursk area — Russian commander
Read more
Telegram may hand over user data of rule violators to authorities
The Telegram team has removed all problematic content from there in recent weeks, Pavel Durov said, without giving any details
Read more
Neglect of Russia’s interests makes lasting settlement in Ukraine impossible — MFA
At the same time, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that Russian representatives "have not participated in any meetings within the framework of the ‘Buergenstock process’ and are not going to participate in any
Read more
US coalition aircraft violates Syrian airspace 13 times in past 24 hours
In addition, the coalition violated the provisions of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction
Read more
US opposes potential Israeli ground operation in Lebanon — media
The source said Washington disagrees with Israel's position and intends to discuss specific ideas with its allies to prevent an escalation of the conflict with the Shiite Hezbollah movement
Read more
Sino-Russian economic ties firm, have great prospects — expert
Trade turnover between China and Russia exceeded $158 bln in January-August, which is 1.9% higher than in the same period last year, Ding Jianwei noted
Read more
Scholz says he won’t relax rules for Ukraine to use German weapons
The German Chancellor emphasized that there were "good reasons for that"
Read more