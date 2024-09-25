Anglo-Saxons always sought not only cold but also hot war with Moscow — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Anglo-Saxons, contrary to all concepts of nobility, have at different times wanted not only a cold but also a hot war with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview ahead of his participation in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Just a few years after the victorious powers created the organization (the UN - TASS) on the basis of the noblest principles enshrined in its Charter, less than a year later, it became obvious that the West wanted to stage a war against the Soviet Union contrary to these principles. Not only a cold war, but also a hot one," the minister said. According to him, in contrast to the Western approach, Moscow was very committed to ensuring that "the principles laid down in the UN Charter are really respected and put into practice," Lavrov added.

The minister emphasized that archival documents indicate that Britain and France contemplated the possibility of waging war against the USSR even before the Great Patriotic War. "However, we believed that after the establishment of the UN, all of that was behind us. From now on, we would live based on the principle of sovereign equality of states - the core principle of the UN Charter that states all are equal. This includes the principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and respect for the right of peoples to determine their own destiny. Unfortunately, these principles have been violated daily in recent years by our Western colleagues," Lavrov said.

According to him, after NATO was established, the Soviet Union submitted a detailed document to the UN outlining the dangers posed by this Western move and the destructiveness of building walls between East and West. However, no one listened to Moscow, the minister noted. "Then the Warsaw Pact was created, and the Cold War ensued. The Iron Curtain was drawn, as [then British Prime Minister Winston] Churchill declared back in 1946," the Russian Foreign Minister added. "Yet, we continued to advocate for justice and to uphold the principle of the sovereign equality of states," he continued.

Lavrov believes that decolonization was a vivid manifestation of this line of the USSR, as well as the most important embodiment of the principle of sovereign equality of states. "The Soviet Union was the key author of the 1960 Declaration on the Independence of Colonial Countries and Peoples. This document embodied the principle of self-determination of peoples," the minister recalled. He also noted that the USSR, which stood at the origins of the UN, played a crucial role in the formation of the current security architecture. For example, it was Moscow that insisted that after the Second World War France be represented on a permanent basis in the UN Security Council.