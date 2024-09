MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia added another organization to the federal list of organizations deemed terrorist, according to the FSB website.

According to the list, the newly added organization has been established by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and operated in the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye Region.

Overall, the list includes 54 terrorist organizations.