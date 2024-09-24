Russia says its Lancet loitering munition destroys Ukrainian artillery in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. A Russian Lancet kamikaze drone destroyed Ukraine’s Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Aerial reconnaissance capabilities of one of the units of the battlegroup North detected movement of a Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun in the Sumy Region. After an analysis of the obtained intelligence, a decision was made to fire at the enemy's 155-mm gun. The detected target was successfully hit by a direct impact of a Lancet loitering munition," it said.

According to the ministry, the artillery unit’s destruction was captured in a live-recording feed.