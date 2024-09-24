Death toll from Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon rises to 569

BEIRUT, September 24. /TASS/. Lebanon's Acting Health Minister Firas Abiad said the death toll from Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon climbed from 558 to 569, with more than 1,800 others wounded.

"Among the victims are 50 children and 94 women. Four ambulance staff were also killed and 16 others were injured after their vehicles were hit by air strikes," he said. "I believe that the attacks on medical personnel were deliberate."

According to the official, an Israeli bombardment destroyed a hospital in the town of Bint Jbeil.

Abiad said Lebanon's medical establishments are operating in emergency conditions for a second straight week.

"Hospitals are overcrowded and doctors have been put under a huge strain," he said.