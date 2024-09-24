Draft budget includes $429 bln on national projects for next 6 years — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The draft federal budget includes over 40 trillion rubles ($429 bln) to finance 19 national projects over the next six years, Finance Minister Anton said at a cabinet meeting.

"Overall, over 40 trillion rubles of federal budget funds are allocated for national project activities over a six-year period. This is actually twice as much as over the previous six years," he said.

When drafting the budget special attention was paid to Russia's scientific and technological development, he noted.

"The budget for the next three years includes funding for technological leadership in the amount of over 6 trillion rubles ($64 bln)," he said.

Among the main priorities, Siluanov also named social support for citizens and financial support for the country's defense and the needs of the special military operation.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted at the meeting that in 2025, federal budget revenues are projected to grow by 12% - to 40.296 trillion rubles ($432 bln). The share of non-oil and gas revenues in the total volume will reach almost 73%. Expenditures will increase to 41.47 trillion rubles ($445 bln) in 2025. The budget deficit in 2025 will amount to only 0.5% of GDP, he said.