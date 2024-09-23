Press review: Prognosing upcoming Zelensky-Biden meetup and Hezbollah ups ante with Israel

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. What Zelensky hopes to achieve in meeting with Joe Biden; Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies; and Macron's new government takes shape. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines in Russia. Izvestia: What to expect from Zelensky’s meeting with Biden Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is visiting the United States this week and will meet with Joe Biden on September 26. The politicians are expected discuss three main issues: long-range strikes against Russia, financing for Ukraine, and political support after the US elections. Experts interviewed by Izvestia, however, do not believe that Zelensky will be able to solve any of Ukraine’s practical problems during his trip.

The Ukrainian delegation will be in the United States this week to participate in the UN General Assembly. According to an official statement from the White House, Zelensky and Biden are expected to have a sit-down to discuss Kiev’s strategic plans. The Ukrainian leader’s press service reports that Zelensky will present his "victory plan" to Biden and secure further support. The second key issue on the agenda is financial assistance to Ukraine. Last year, the US Congress struggled for months to agree on the allocation of funds to Kiev, throwing some Ukrainian officials into panic mode, Izvestia writes. Political scientist, former head of the government of the Lugansk People’s Republic Marat Bashirov believes that Zelensky's visit to the United States will not lead to any tangible results. "I believe that no one will give him new weapons, and he will not get permission to attack Russian territory. The United States is now in the most critical phase of the election campaign - everything is on hold and the situation is frozen. It seems to me that Zelensky will try to use his visit for another wave of self-promotion. It is important for him to show that he is still received at the highest level, that he has not been forgotten," the expert told Izvestia. Political scientist Dmitry Rodionov added that Zelensky will not be able to get restrictions on the use of Western missiles lifted. "The Democrats are treading very carefully on the eve of the elections - they do not want to escalate the situation, lest the Republicans accuse them of escalating to World War III. Overall, Zelensky’s meetings with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump may turn out to be more interesting. The Ukrainian side will try to win the support of both candidates in order to somehow build relations after the American elections. It seems to me that this will be the main purpose of the trip," he noted. Izvestia: Hezbollah declares new phase in conflict with Israel After its overnight attack on northern Israel, the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah announced that it had entered a new phase of confrontation with the Israeli state. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in turn, promised to intensify its attacks on targets in Lebanon. Experts told Izvestia that despite the growing tensions, there are a number of factors preventing the parties from moving to direct combat.

Hezbollah’s rocket attack on Israeli territory on September 22 marks the transition to a new phase of military action, the movement’s deputy secretary general, Naim Qassem said. In Israel, some 150 rockets were fired at the north of the country on Sunday. Most of them were shot down by air defenses, officials said. Despite the intensified confrontation and a lot of big talk, neither side is ready to take things further at this point, Middle East expert Leonid Tsukanov believes. "Both sides continue to test each other’s resolve - Hezbollah has increased its attacks on Israel’s border areas, and the Israelis are ramping up preparations for a military operation in the border area. However, the Israeli government is still ‘constrained’ in its decisions, fearing that an incursion into Lebanon would jeopardize negotiations for the release of hostages. In addition, many in the Israeli General Staff believe that an operation against Hezbollah would end in failure, so Netanyahu cannot start it without solid justification," he told Izvestia. It would be very problematic for the Israel Defense Forces to conduct two ground operations at the same time. Despite the recent attacks, Hezbollah remains combat-ready and can inflict significant damage on the Israeli army, Program Coordinator at the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Bocharov told Izvestia. "Israel will most likely try to limit itself to airstrikes on Hezbollah’s military facilities, with the goal of mitigating any possible threats from the movement at minimal cost. We should not overestimate the likelihood of the current escalation turning into a full-blown war. We can also say that Hezbollah’s ability to counter Israel has been diminished as a result of the events of the past few days," he said. At the same time, as Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip has shown, Hezbollah should not expect special support from Arab countries when the IDF launches a ground operation. According to Ivan Bocharov, the countries of the Arab world have their own problems to deal with: from peace negotiations and post-conflict reconstruction to modernizing their economies and implementing reforms. Kommersant: New French government leans right, full of Macron supporters France has finally announced the list of the new, seventh government of President Emmanuel Macron, led by his fifth Prime Minister Michel Barnier. France has been without a government for 67 days - the longest stretch in the Fifth Republic’s history. And even after Michel Barnier took the helm as the new prime minister, it took him more than two weeks to assemble a government, a task that proved to be tougher than expected, Kommersant writes.

