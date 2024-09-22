Hezbollah attacks Israeli Ramat David air base for second time

DUBAI, September 22. /TASS/. The Shiite Hezbollah movement reported a second massive rocket strike on the Israeli Ramat David Air Base, according to a statement posted on the movement's Telegram channel.

"In this attack, Hezbollah used two types of rockets: Fadi-1, with a range of 80 km, and Fadi-2, with a range of 105 km," the statement says.

Earlier, the Shiite Hezbollah movement reported the first rocket strike on the Israeli Ramat David Air Base. It was noted that a total of about 10 shells were launched in the direction of the Jezreel Valley, but most of them were intercepted by the Israeli army's air defense forces.