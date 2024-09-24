Africa’s exclusion from UNSC must be addressed — African Union

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. It isn't right that African nations are not represented in the UN Security Council, and this must be corrected, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"In our opinion, debates on United Nations reform have been taking too long. It’s absolutely abnormal and unfair that 54 countries with a total population of 1.4 billion people aren’t represented in the United Nations Security Council. This is a historical injustice that should be corrected," he pointed out.

Faki Mahamat expressed regret that discussions on the issue were dragging on, while the current developments required countries to take quick collective action. "Today’s climate problems, as well as today’s economic and financial crisis, the issues of peace, stability and the fight against terrorism and extremism, are the priorities that need to be addressed together. The desire to maintain what was developed right after World War II will not work, which is proved by the fact that the Security Council itself has come to an impasse on a number of issues," he added.

"We believe that Russia must play its role as a permanent Security Council member. We must act fast. The so-called Summit of the Future will take place in a few days (on September 22-23 - TASS), and I hope that the future that is going to be created will be a common future for all of humanity. Achieving this goal requires reforms, deep reforms," the African Union Commission chairperson maintained.

According to him, "restricting Africa to a secondary role in international administration is unacceptable and no longer feasible." "Global stability and security are at stake. I believe that all those who seek peace and justice for the whole world should be fighting for exactly that," Faki Mahamat concluded.

African Union

The African Union, which brings together 55 countries, is the continent’s biggest and most influential organization. Founded in the summer of 2002 as the successor of the Organization of African Unity, the African Union is headquartered in Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa.