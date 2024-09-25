Ukrainian army loses most of its resources in Kursk Region — Russian commander

KURSK, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost most of the resources they had when they entered Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

"I think it will take a couple of months [to drive the enemy out of the region]. I said earlier that it would take us two to three months and now I believe that in any case, we’ll need a couple more months. Well, we should make it clear to ourselves that the enemy forces have lost most of the resources they brought here. They have realized they cannot move forward no matter what they do," Alaudinov pointed out.

He specified that Ukrainian troops had been unable to build multi-layered defenses.