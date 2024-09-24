Finance Minister lists priority articles of Russia’s budget

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has listed three priority areas the authorities paid attention to when drafting the federal budget.

"The first [one] is social support for citizens. All necessary expenses for these purposes are taken into account in the budget. The second is financial support for defense and security expenses of the country, financial support for the needs of the special military operation, support for the families of participants in a special military operation. The third is a very important priority - ensuring technological leadership and expanding infrastructure," the minister said at a cabinet meeting.

He added that resources will be allocated for equipping the armed forces, paying wages and supporting enterprises of the defense industry sector.