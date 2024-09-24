Tourist flow in Russia in 2024 will approach 100 mln trips — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The tourist flow in Russia may reach 99 mln trips by the end of 2024, Acting Director of the Department for Implementation of Projects in the Field of Tourism Activities in Russia’s Economic Development Ministry Georgy Grusha said.

"This year we are already expecting 99 mln tourists in the country. Last July was a record month when more than 10 mln people traveled within the country," he said.

Grusha noted that tourism in Russia has prospects for growth. The share of the tourism industry in the country's GDP is expected to grow to 5% by 2030, and the number of tourists in Russia is expected to reach 140 mln trips per year. The number of rooms should increase by about 300,000. "This will require huge human resources. The tourism and catering industry alone will need about 400,000 new employees," he added.