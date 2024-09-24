{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces carry out rotation in Kursk area — Russian commander

Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov Alexander Reka/TASS
Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov
© Alexander Reka/TASS

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have conducted a rotation of their units in the Kursk area, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"Today there was a rotation on our section. They [the Ukrainian armed forces] withdrew the units that were practically already defeated. They have suffered very heavy losses. And they brought in some new, replenished units. Well, I think that in the near future we will soon completely defeat them, too," Alaudinov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

He specified that Akhmat special forces units had destroyed two drone control points, a car, a mortar and a pickup truck with a paratrooper over the past day.

"If we talk about our neighbors on the right, the Korenevo area, well, and in general along the entire line, the guys there also slowly moved forward today, squeezing out the enemy," he added.

Senior Hezbollah commander alive following Israeli strike
According to the TV channel, Karaki, who was at the headquarters during the air strike, sustained wounds but was not killed
Ukrainian howitzer Bogdana destroyed by Lancet munition in Sumy Region
Objective monitoring of the strike on the Ukrainian artillery piece was carried by air reconnaissance means in the real time mode
TASS flag at 900 m above sea level. About new Arctic pass
The Clean Arctic — Vostok-77 expedition initiated the idea to mark the 120th anniversary of Russia's first state news agency and to remember its journalists who have actively participated in Arctic expeditions
Kremlin reserved over articles about Zelensky plan, would study official version
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he had some kind of plan for ending the conflict
Israel wants to drag whole region into war, engages in terrorism, says Erdogan
The Turkish President said he would address the UNGA to ask the participants to remember "the need for taking action against genocide in the Gaza Strip and Israel's aggressive policies"
Three Hezbollah religious leaders killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon — TV
According to the broadcast, Abdul Moneim Mahna, Ali Aburia and Amin Saad died during the shelling attacks
Russia to create counter-balance to US missiles in Asia — MFA
Ryabkov emphasized that Russia "cannot expect good and positive things from the United States"
Hezbollah militants launch 9,000 rockets, drones at Israel since October 8 — army
Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari added that Hezbollah has been planning to do in northern Israel what the Palestinian movement Hamas did in southern Israel on October 7 last year
Ukraine's accusation against Russia over violations in Kerch Strait has no grounds — MFA
Ukraine initiated a dispute on this matter on September 16, 2016
Macron calls for reviewing ties with Russia
The French president also called for bigger presence of "densely populated countries, which did not exist when the current world order was only forming" in international organizations
IDF carries out massive strikes at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
"The details will be published later," the press office said
US billionaire sees Zelensky’s 'victory plan' leading to third world war
David Sacks said hopefully Joe Biden can remember why he has rejected the points of the Ukrainian president’s plan
IAEA should speak openly about sources of threats to Kursk NPP — Russian mission
Russia is working on the issue of the Zaporozhye and Kursk nuclear power plants with the agency's leadership and its Director General Rafael Grossi, Russia's deputy permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov said
Europe's new security architecture yet to be built — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that this would require great efforts in the future and be a matter of special concern for the Kremlin in order to ensure Russia's legitimate security interests
Russia to display Lancet-E kamikaze drone at ADEX show
"Our solutions provide protection against the whole range of internal and external security threats to regional countries," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said
PREVIEW: UN General Assembly's high-level week kicks off in New York City
In the coming week, representatives of 193 UN member states, the Vatican and Palestine, which have observer status in the world body, as well as the European Union will take turns at the General Assembly podium
Netanyahu warns Israelis of ‘difficult days’ ahead amid strikes on Lebanon
"What I am asking of you, the citizens of Israel, is two things: First, to follow the instructions of the Homefront Command, as that saves lives. Second, to be steadfast, responsible and determined," the Israeli PM stated
Russia to display Supercam S350 drone at ADEX show
Supercam S350 is a light drone with video signal range of over 70 km
Russia says battlegroup West struck 4 Ukrainian brigades
Enemy lost up to 420 troops
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
UNGA member countries adopt Pact for the Future, despite Russia’s objection
Along with Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua, delegations from North Korea, Syria, Sudan, and Iran voted against
Russian banks’ profits up by 42% in August month-on-month to $4.6 bln — Central Bank
In late August, the number of profitable banks increased to 261, and their share of the total number of banks - to about 82%
FACTBOX: Breakthrough attempts repulsed: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled two enemy attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put
Lawmakers urge Czech cabinet to demand Russian compensation for ammo depot blast
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has initiated another session of the North Atlantic Council
Russian stock indices in the green as trading closes on Monday
The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.19% in a day, to 13.14 rubles
Vucic awards Russia’s envoy to UN with Order of Serbian Flag
The ceremony was held at Serbia's permanent mission to the UN in New York
Hezbollah handing out pagers hours before their detonation — agency
The sources said that the Shiite movement did not have any specific suspicions about these pagers and their "checks had been part of a routine 'sweep' of its equipment to find any indications that they were laced with explosives"
Ukrainian decoy drone meant for hacking air defenses seized in Kursk Region
Such drones are made of cheap components and carry no quality cameras or other additional radio transmitting devices
Israeli military says it attacked 1,300 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon
As part of the strikes, attacks targeted cruise missiles with a range of hundreds of kilometers
Pentagon deploying additional US forces to Middle East
The Lebanese Health Ministry earlier said that the death toll from Israeli strikes on residential areas in South Lebanon had climbed to 325
Russian expert sees Zelensky's trip to Pennsylvania as crude pressure on US voters
Vladimir Zharikhin noted that Zelensky was making this trip on instructions from Washington
All restrictions on entry to Tikhoretsk lifted after Ukrainian attack
Two drones were downed on Saturday by Russian servicemen in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar Region, where the falling debris resulted in a fire, followed by the detonation of explosive items
Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy facilities, troops last night — top brass
Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike on energy facilities that supply electricity to Ukrainian defense plants and drone production cites as well as Ukrainian troops
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Putin instructs Cabinet to allocate funds to support Russian video game developers
The funds will go to the "specialized entity for the development of the autonomous non-profit organization "Institute for the Development of the Internet"
Russian Agriculture Ministry may adjust forecast for grain harvest in 2024
According to current data, 78% of the area under grain has already been harvested in the country, 105.9 million tons of grain have been threshed, including 77.7 million tons of wheat
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Ukrainian troops hold up to 120 captured civilians in Russia’s borderline Sudzha
Rodion Miroshnik noted that as of now, 266 wounded and 56 killed civilians have been reported since the onset of the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk Region
Russia opposes fast-tracking of nuclear disarmament — deputy foreign minister
The global digital treaty also contains a serious flaw, Deputy Foreign Minister said
West to be ready for nuclear escalation in confrontation with Russia — expert
According to Glenn Diesen, NATO expansion that canceled inclusive pan-European security agreements with Russia was "the main manifestation of America's hegemonic ambitions after the Cold War"
Poland accuses Russia of 'disinformation campaign' amid large-scale flooding
According to the police, 7 people died and over 6,000 people have been evacuated from the flooded area
Russian diplomat slams Pact for the Future as serious blow on UN
"The United Nations had infringed upon its own principles to pander to a group of delegations from the ‘beautiful garden,’ who have usurped the talks from the very beginning," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Duda accuses Ukraine of collaborating with Hitler, Holocaust
Nevertheless, Andrzej Duda blamed his government for the tensions between Warsaw and Kiev
Ukrainian troops shell school with 106 children inside in Zaporozhye Region
There have been no casualties
Scholz says he won’t relax rules for Ukraine to use German weapons
The German Chancellor emphasized that there were "good reasons for that"
Telegram may hand over user data of rule violators to authorities
The Telegram team has removed all problematic content from there in recent weeks, Pavel Durov said, without giving any details
Russian Baltic Fleet's patrol ship ends visit to Dar es Salaam
The ship's crew replenished water, fuel and food supplies and conducted technical examination of the ship
BRICS countries must build a just world order together — Chinese politician
"The BRICS countries should firmly protect their rights to progress, encourage developing countries to evolve independently, as well as lay the foundation for consolidating multilateralism and building a more just and rational international order," Wang Gang said
Turkish parliamentary speaker hopes to meet with Putin on Wednesday
Numan Kurtulmus intends to convey greetings from Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Russian President
Russia ready for talks with Turkey on Su-35, Su-57 fighters
Russia earlier noted its readiness to participate in the program of developing the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter
US coalition aircraft violates Syrian airspace 13 times in past 24 hours
In addition, the coalition violated the provisions of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction
Israel expands strikes on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon — defense minister
Yoav Gallant has held a security meeting in the command and control center of the Israeli Air Force which was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the chief of the General Staff and the commander of the Israeli Air Force
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Russia's newest satellites to change course of Ukrainian conflict — former UN inspector
According to Ritter this conflict would become "unsustainable for the Ukrainian sometime by the end of summer, early fall"
Total of 492 civilians killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon — news agency
Another 1,645 people were injured
Potential catastrophe at Kursk NPP to affect entire Europe — Russian officer
He said that he doesn’t understand "why Europe as yielded to America’s globalist interests and is doing everything it can to let America stage a catastrophe that would affect not only Russia and Ukraine, but also entire Europe."
Sino-Russian economic ties firm, have great prospects — expert
Trade turnover between China and Russia exceeded $158 bln in January-August, which is 1.9% higher than in the same period last year, Ding Jianwei noted
Turkey tends to view BRICS as a political trump card against the West — expert
Turkish economist Bartu Soral noted that when looking at "the global distribution of power, it is clear that huge changes have occurred since the early 2000s"
Lebanon fires rockets at Israel — TV
According to Al Jazeera, the rockets are being fired in the direction of the Upper and Lower Galilee
Israel attacks 1,600 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, Bekaa Valley over day
The IDF continues to strike Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon as part of Operation Northern Arrows
Russia says its Iskander missile destroys US-made HIMARS in Sumy Region
The crew of an Iskander tactical missile system of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the position of an M142 HIMARS of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Shaposhnikovo
CERN's turn away from Russian scientists has positive aspects — Kurchatov Center chief
This is quite obviously a positive development for us in some respects, Kovalchuk said
Moscow reiterates will not test nukes if Washington refrains
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov drew attention "to recent media reports saying that the infrastructure on Novaya Zemlya is fully ready"
Dangerous events in Lebanon confirm unprecedented escalation — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Viktorov urged all the sides to "immediately cease fire, show maximum restraint, and move to a political and diplomatic settlement of the situation"
Press review: US shifts rhetoric on Ukraine and walkie-talkie explosions rock Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 19th
Unilateral sanctions hinder sustainable development goals, says Iranian president
The Iranian president called on "the UN chief, in cooperation with the countries affected by unilateral sanctions"
Cosmonauts, astronaut move from ISS to Soyuz MS-25, close hatches
The crew will now don their spacesuits and take their seats for the journey back
Kiev moves reserves to Kharkov Region as Russian army pushes towards Kupyansk — official
Vitaly Ganchev specified that over the past two weeks, Russian troops had achieved certain success the Kharkov Region
Neglect of Russia’s interests makes lasting settlement in Ukraine impossible — MFA
At the same time, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that Russian representatives "have not participated in any meetings within the framework of the ‘Buergenstock process’ and are not going to participate in any
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Ukraine's accusations against Russia over Crimean Bridge go beyond UN convention — MFA
"Just as it was in the UN International Court of Justice, Ukraine's accusations in this arbitration are not serious, they are nothing more than another example of systematic abuse of the international justice system for purely political purposes," Gennady Kuzmin emphasized
Russian forces hit Patriot SAM launcher, missile reload trailer transporter
Russian forces have liberated Pobeda and took more advantageous positions in the Donetsk area
IRGC says exposed network of 12 Israeli agents in 6 Iranian provinces
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has blamed Israel for seeking to spread the conflict onto Iran’s territory and destabilize the situation inside the country
Israel destroyed ‘tens of thousands’ Hezbollah munitions over past day, minister says
Yoav Gallant noted that the past seven days were "the most difficult week for Hezbollah since the group’s founding"
Decision on strikes into Russia unlikely to come after Biden-Zelensky talks — The Times
The newspaper noted that the decision on strikes deep into Russian territory is unlikely to change turn the tide of the conflict, because Russia has withdrawn its planes and missile systems from the range of Western-made weapons, used in the Ukrainian conflict
Kremlin spokesman says West ‘obsessed’ with fighting Russia until Ukraine runs out of men
Peskov was commenting on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent statement that there is no need to be afraid of using Western weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on military airfield, airbase in northern Israel
The Islamic Resistance attacked the Megiddo military airfield, west of the city of Afula with Fadi-1 and Fadi-2
Russia considers Ukraine's accusations of obstructing navigation groundless — diplomat
The convention, Gennady Kuzmin noted, does not regulate inland waters, except in extremely limited circumstances
Hungarian PM proposes return to cooperation ‘from Lisbon to Vladivostok’
The UN has an important role to play in this direction, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts roughly 105 enemy casualties in past day
Ukrainian military losses included an APC, four motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, three D-30 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount
Iran has no intention to develop nuclear weapons, ready to return to JCPOA – president
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that there is no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s military doctrine
Tensions flare up in North Caucasus since start of special military op — commander
Lieutenant General Vladimir Makeyev also mentioned the emergence of self-radicalized citizens, usually living abroad
Nornickel invests $30 mln in Battery Technology Center project
The company estimates the demand of the Russian market for cathode active materials at around 10,000 tons per year, while the demand on the global market tops millions of tons
Israel to soon strike Hezbollah sites in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley — army
Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari urged residents in that area of Lebanon to stay away from Hezbollah-related sites
Researchers from Siberia’s Tomsk who partnered with CERN start working at home
All eight researchers from the university who took part in mega science research have already returned to Russia
Harris will be unable to stop WWIII, Trump argues
Earlier, the politician also warned that the United States would head toward a third world war under a Democratic administration
Russian, Lao servicemen hold first joint exercise in Russia’s Far East — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the first stage of the drills will begin on September 25
Hungarian minister says UN should reinstate itself as platform for discussing peace
The UN was created as a platform where everyone can talk to everyone about everything, Peter Szijjarto said
Iran's president ready to discuss conflict in Ukraine with Europe, US — AFP
Massoud Pezeshkian said his country had never approved of what he described as aggression against Ukraine
IDF launches ‘proactive offensive operation’ against Hezbollah — General Staff
According to Chief of Israel’s General Staff Herzi Halevi, the IDF is targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years
Press review: Prognosing upcoming Zelensky-Biden meetup and Hezbollah ups ante with Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 23rd
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Iranian president vows assassination of Haniyeh won’t go unanswered
The assassination of Haniyeh runs counter to all norms of international law and will definitely not go unanswered
Hezbollah attacks Israeli Ramat David air base for second time
Movement used two types of rockets: Fadi-1, with a range of 80 km, and Fadi-2, with a range of 105 km
Spacemen to return to Earth after longest mission in ISS’s history
The undocking has been scheduled for 11:37 Moscow time, the spacecraft is expected to land at about 15:00 Moscow time
Crew of Russia’s Soyuz MS-25 leaves landing module
The module has made a vertical landing
Mortgage lending growth in Russia accelerates to 0.9% in August from 0.7% in July
The regulator noted that the total volume of loans issued under all state mortgage programs increased by 6% in August to about 196 billion rubles ($2.1 bln)
Russian aviation hit 20 areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
Russian warplanes hit 13 settlement in the Sumy Region as well, the Russian defense ministry said
Opportunities in coupling of Belt and Road Initiative, EAEU outweigh challenges — expert
"It should be noted that the trend of expanding cooperation between China and Russia at the level of regions is uncontainable," Senior Researcher at the Chinese Taihe Institute Ding Jianwei noted
