MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have conducted a rotation of their units in the Kursk area, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"Today there was a rotation on our section. They [the Ukrainian armed forces] withdrew the units that were practically already defeated. They have suffered very heavy losses. And they brought in some new, replenished units. Well, I think that in the near future we will soon completely defeat them, too," Alaudinov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

He specified that Akhmat special forces units had destroyed two drone control points, a car, a mortar and a pickup truck with a paratrooper over the past day.

"If we talk about our neighbors on the right, the Korenevo area, well, and in general along the entire line, the guys there also slowly moved forward today, squeezing out the enemy," he added.