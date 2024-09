TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force struck the launcher from which a missile was fired toward central Israel earlier this morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the Israeli army, the launcher was deployed near Nafakhiyeh in southern Lebanon.

In the small hours of Wednesday morning, the IDF said, it intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Lebanon toward central Israel. Air raid sirens rang out in Tel Aviv and Netanya.