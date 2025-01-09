Scientists drill deep down in Antarctic, take ice sample to unlock Earth's climate secrets

BRUSSELS, January 9. /TASS/. Scientists from the Beyond EPICA project have extracted an ice core from a depth of 2,800 meters (1.7 miles) in the Antarctic, aiming to uncover insights into Earth's climate history, a report on the project’s official website said.

"An international team of scientists successfully drilled a 2,800-meter-long ice core, reaching the bedrock beneath the Antarctic ice sheet," the document reads. These ice samples are expected to unveil "critical details about Earth's climate and atmospheric history." The excavated ice preserves "pristine samples of old air with greenhouse gases spanning over 1.2-million-year-old ice and probably beyond."

The research team has been drilling every summer for four years. The Beyond EPICA project is funded by the European Commission.