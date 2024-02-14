Pope Francis’ visit Moscow, Kiev not being prepared at this point, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Vatican is aware of Pope Francis’ readiness to visit Moscow and Kiev, but these visits are not currently being planned, Russian Ambassador to Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky told TASS.

"We know about the Pope’s readiness for such trips within his efforts to reach peace. His good intentions raise no doubts. As far as we know, the issue of a visit is not being considered from a practical standpoint at this moment," he said, answering a question on whether the pontiff plans to travel to Moscow and Kiev.

"I believe, it is necessary to take the entire combination of circumstance into account - both external factors and the Pope’s status, who is not only a head of a state, but, first and foremost, is a religious leader, the head of the Roman Catholic Church," Soltanovsky added.

Previously, the Holy See said that Pope Francis remains ready to travel to Russia and Ukraine, adding that his trip would depend on the sides of the conflict, among other things.