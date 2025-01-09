Twenty-five tons of fuel oil gathered in Kerch Strait — minister

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 9. /TASS/. Professionals gathered almost 40 metric tons of petroleum products in the Kerch Strait area and in the port of Anapa, Russian Minister of Emergencies Alexander Kurenkov said at the meeting held by President Vladimir Putin.

"Units of the Marine Rescue Service surveyed more than 1.5 sq km in the Kerch Strait area over the past period; twenty-five tons of oil-containing liquid were gathered. About 38,000 sq m were treated with sorbent in the immediate vicinity of the coast line, including in the port of Anapa, with more than 14 metric tons of petroleum products gathered," the minister said.