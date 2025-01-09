Armenia’s drive to join EU is country’s sovereign right — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Armenia’s wish to join the European Union is the country’s sovereign right, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This [intention] is definitely the sovereign right of the country. Still, we are certain that Armenia’s membership in the EAEU [ the Eurasian Economic Union] is doing them a lot of good," Peskov said at a daily news briefing.

The spokesman stressed that membership in the EAEU benefits not only the Armenian government, but also the people of this country as Armenia's economic growth rate owing to its participation in this association is "going up by percentage points."