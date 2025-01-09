Greenland looking forward to dialogue with US on business opportunities — government

STOCKHOLM, January 9. /TASS/. Greenland is looking forward to discuss opportunities for business cooperation and mining sector development with the United States, its government said in a statement, published on its website as a response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s latest remarks.

"On the road to an independent Greenland, we are open to more and constructive cooperation with our nearest neighbors. Greenland looks forward to discussing the possibilities for business cooperation, the development of Greenland's mineral sector, including critical minerals and other relevant areas with the US," the government said in a statement.

The island’s authorities reiterated that Washington is one of its closest partners, and cooperation will continue.

"Greenland has had more than 80 years of defense cooperation with the US for the benefit of the security of Greenland, the US and the rest of the western world. Naalakkersuisut looks forward to establishing contact with President-elect Donald Trump and his new administration," the document reads.

"Greenland is aware of the changed security dynamics in the Arctic. We understand and recognize that Greenland plays a decisive and important role for the US's national security interests. This is the reason why Greenland is the host of an essential American base in North Greenland. Greenland looks forward to working with the incoming US administration and other NATO allies to ensure security and stability in the Arctic region," the government of Greenland said.