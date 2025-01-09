Russia’s grain exports exceed 86.7 mln tons in 2024 — watchdog

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Exports of grain and products thereof from Russia exceeded 86.7 million tons by the end of 2024, the Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"Rosselkhoznadzor has reached high rates of export of Russian grain and products thereof in 2024. Despite unfavorable weather conditions in a number of regions, in 2024 Russia maintained high rates of export of grain and grain products. The total volume of shipments exceeded 86.7 million tons (+2.8 million tons compared to 2023)," the report says.

In particular, wheat exports by the end of last year amounted to 57.5 million tons, exports of barley reached 8.2 million tons, export of corn totaled 6.7 million tons.

"Grain crops account for a significant share of exports - 73.1 million tons. Traditionally, the main export crops are wheat, meslin, barley and corn," the watchdog reported.