Russian President Putin lauds opening of Russia-China Youth Winter Games

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed all participants in the 4th edition of the Russia-Chinese Winter Youth Games that kicked off in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Thursday.

"Both Russia and China have been paying serious attention to promoting physical fitness, exercise and sports, as well as healthy and active lifestyles, while also seeking to enable their respective younger generations to forge closer bonds of friendship and mutual understanding," the Kremlin’s press office quoted Putin as saying in his congratulatory message to the tournament’s participants.

"Held in summer and winter sports disciplines, the Russian-Chinese Youth Games have firmly established themselves as one of the most far-reaching and successful undertakings in terms of promoting humanitarian cooperation and people-to-people ties," the Russian president continued. "I am sincerely delighted by the fact that these competitions have formed a positive tradition that has stood the test of time."

"I am certain that this time too, the competition will be organized to the highest standard and that those who come to Russia’s Far East to take part in this event will remember it for spectacular victories and records, as well as inspiring encounters, friendly communication and good memories from their stay in this region," Putin added.

The 2025 Russia-China Winter Youth Games are running between January 8 and 14 and the tournament’s program includes nine Olympic competitions. The scheduled competitions include the alpine skiing, ski racing, short track speed skating, snowboarding, figure skating, curling and other disciplines.