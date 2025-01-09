Yakutia, Magadan Region record coldest temperatures globally in the past day

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The village of Delyankir in Yakutia and Ust-Omchug township in the Magadan Region of Russia registered the lowest temperatures worldwide over the last 24 hours, the Russian Hydrometeorological Center told TASS.

"Thermometer readings plummeted to minus 47.5 degrees [Centigrade] in Delyankir and to minus 44.3 degrees [Centigrade] in Ust-Omchug," a spokesperson of the center said, commenting on the day’s extreme weather. The frost also dipped to minus 44.4 degrees near Lake Kegali in the Magadan Region.

The warmest temperatures on Earth were observed in Australia and Paraguay on January 8.

Russia also accounted for two out of five extreme weather events reported globally over the past day. Wind speeds reached 34 meters per second near Cape Lopatka in Kamchatka and 33 meters per second in the Ozerskoye settlement in Sakhalin. Meanwhile, wind velocity in Boston, New York, and Albany airports in the United States climbed to 38, 34, and 31 meters per second, respectively.