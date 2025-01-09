Russia boosts meat, meat products exports in 2024

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia boosted exports of meat and meat products by 1.3 times in annual terms to 820,000 metric tons, the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary agency Rosselkhoznadzor informed.

"According to data of the VetIS information system of Rosselkhoznadzor, Russian producers scaled up the volume of exports and imports of animal breeding products as of the end of 2024, compared to 2023. Meat and meat products retain a significant volume of shipments - 820,000 metric tons. Compared to 2023, the indicator grew by 1.3 times from 649,800 metric tons," the authority said.

"In general, imports of meat and meat products into Russia surged by 1.2 times from 586,200 metric tons in 2023 to 709,000 metric tons in 2024," the regulator added.