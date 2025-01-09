No clear plan yet on Ukrainian settlement from Trump’s team, Polish defense minister says

BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump and his team do not yet have a plan on ending the Ukraine conflict, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters following a meeting on military assistance to Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"There is no peace plan on Ukraine yet, it has not been submitted. There are reports by the media, pre-election speeches by President Trump and his advisors, but there is no clear idea which can be discussed so far," the top Polish military official said at a news briefing broadcast by TVP Info.

In the US presidential election on November 5, 2024, Republican Trump defeated his Democratic rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris. He will be inaugurated as the United States’ 47th president on January 20, 2025.

During his presidential campaign, the politician repeatedly stressed his plans to settle the Ukraine conflict in mere days as well as halt all ongoing wars in the world in general. Trump did not back down on his electoral vow after the election results were announced either.

During a January 7 press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he hopes that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the subject of the Ukraine conflict, among other issues, will take place much earlier than six months following his inauguration. Additionally, according to Trump, "it was always understood" that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member. He branded the Ukrainian crisis as the failure of incumbent US President Joe Biden and cautioned against the threat of escalating the conflict further.