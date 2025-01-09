Russian Human Rights Commissioner publishes list of 517 people missing in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova published a list of 517 Kursk Region residents that have been reported missing to her office after the Ukrainian attack on the region.

"We are concerned over the fate of the Kursk Region residents, whose relatives and close ones have been unable to contact then for a long time. I publish a list of 517 citizens that have been reported missing to my office," Moskalkova said on her Telegram channel.

The ombudsman asked everyone who are aware about the fate of these people to call a hotline or submit an online form on her website.

The massive Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region started on August 6. A federal state of emergency has been declared in the region. Residents of the border areas have been evacuated to safety.