MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not reveal which route Slovakia currently uses to receive Russian gas.

"I will refrain from making any comments about it," he said, answering a question at a briefing.

The issue was brought up in the context of statements by Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. He called reliable gas supplies to the republic at reasonable prices the main result of December talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.