Pentagon chief points to Russia’s 'advantages' in Ukraine conflict

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. Russia has "some advantages" in the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Bloomberg.

"There’s a thought that Russia has the ultimate hand here and it has every advantage," he said. "It has some advantages, but it doesn’t completely dominate this equation here," Austin added.

The Pentagon chief will chair the 25th meeting of the group of Western countries coordinating weapons supplies to Ukraine, which is set to take place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany later today.