Wink online movie platform to launch subscription service in Belarus

MINSK, January 9. /TASS/. Wink, the online movie service by Russia’s Rostelecom, and Belarusian operator Beltelecom will make the platform available for subscription to Belarusians starting January 9, Rostelecom’s press service told TASS.

"Beltelecom, Belarus’s largest broadband and pay-TV operator, and Wink, a Russian online movie platform, are rolling out a dedicated subscription service for Belarusian users on January 9, 2025," the press service said.

The online movie service is also in talks to launch subscriptions in other CIS countries. To ensure high-quality video streaming in Belarus, the service will utilize a content delivery and caching network, Wink CEO Anton Volodkin said, cited by the press service. "This means the video content repository will be located within Belarus, enhancing loading speeds and playback performance," he noted.