Kremlin keeping eye on US claims to Canada, Greenland — spokesman

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow is closely watching the recent developments around US claims to Canada and Greenland but believes that the issue is part of Washington’s bilateral relations with Ottawa and Copenhagen, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"In fact, such claims are largely part of the United States’ bilateral relations with Denmark and other countries," he noted in response to a TASS question.

"We are closely following these dramatic developments - thank God, it has not gone beyond statements yet," Peskov added.

US President-elect Donald Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should join the United States in order to ensure national security and protection against the Chinese and Russian threats. Trump said during his first presidential term back in 2019 that the US could purchase Greenland, which is currently part of Denmark and has broad autonomy rights. In both cases, authorities in Greenland and Denmark dismissed the idea as ridiculous.

In addition, the US president-elect has been actively promoting the idea of Canada joining the US as its 51st state. Trump points out that the move would not only ensure Canada’s economic stability but would also defend the country against external threats, which, according to the US president-elect, come from "Russian and Chinese ships."