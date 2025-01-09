Ukraine’s allies adopt plans of support to Kiev until 2027 — Pentagon chief

BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. Participants of the US-led contact group coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine have approved roadmaps on eight areas of military cooperation with the Kiev government leading to the year 2027, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, opening the group’s 25th meeting at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

"Earlier today, the Coalition Leadership Group met again, including representatives from <…> 15 countries. And they endorsed Capability Coalition roadmaps leading to the year 2027. Through the Capability Coalitions, partner countries can continue to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs," he said.

The member countries said in a joint statement, released by the Pentagon, that Kiev’s allies plan to work closely with Ukraine to identify how to meet the designated benchmarks in Ukraine’s military needs through "respective national donations, procurements, investments, and efforts to expand defense industrial base capacity."