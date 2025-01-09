Russia welcomes Indonesia’s full BRICS membership — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes Indonesia’s full membership in the BRICS group of nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Federation welcomes the Republic of Indonesia’s full membership in BRICS, which began on January 1, 2025," the statement reads. "Indonesia’s BRICS membership will boost the group’s influence and promote further cohesion among countries of the Global South and East, aimed at creating a fairer and more balanced world order."

The ministry said that Indonesia’s candidacy was submitted and tentatively approved during the 2023 Johannesburg summit, when the group began its initial process of expansion.

"However, in light of their forthcoming presidential election in 2024, our Indonesian partners decided not to file their official bid until the new head of state was elected and a new government was appointed," the ministry said.

Indonesia’s request to join the BRICS group of nations as a full member was filed during Russia’s presidency and approved by all members, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement reads.

"During Russia’s BRICS presidency in 2024, the Republic of Indonesia filed an official request to join the group. It was reviewed in accordance with the membership guidelines, standards, criteria and procedures, which were adopted in 2023. Indonesia’s bid was supported by all member countries, by consensus," the statement says.

The ministry noted that Indonesia is the largest economy and most populous country in Southeast Asia, and that it "shares BRICS values, [and] favors multilateral cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, transparency, pragmatism, solidarity and consensus," the Russian foreign ministry said.