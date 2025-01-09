European NATO members call to preserve Ramstein-format meetings — minister

BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. The European NATO members call to continue the work of the group on coordination of military aid to Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters after the 25th meeting of this group.

"I started by visit by meeting with defense ministers of Germany, Italy and the UK. Everyone in this company wants to continue this format with participation and key role of the United States," the minister noted, according to the TVP Info channel. According to the minister, all participants of the meeting endorse the work within the Ramstein format, and only the position of the new US Administration remains a variable.

In addition, the Polish defense minister announced that Warsaw is preparing another package of military aid for Kiev. He did not specify what will be included in this transfer, but underscored that Warsaw "will not cross the boundaries of its own security."

Earlier, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the 25th meeting of the Ramstein group might be the last. He speculated that the new US Administration might have its own proposals on changing this format.