Humanity has fed AI with all its knowledge — Musk

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. Humankind has provided artificial intelligence (AI) models with all the knowledge at its disposal, and the technology will now enter an era where it will have to teach itself to develop further, US businessman Elon Musk said in an interview with Mark Penn, the chief executive of the Stagwell marketing group.

"We've now exhausted; accumulative sum of human knowledge has been exhausted in AI training," Musk said. "It happened basically last year," he noted. It’s now up to AI itself to help humans make it stronger. Thus, information synthetized by AI must be used to develop it further, creating a self-learning process, Musk said.

The businessman believes there’s a good chance that artificial intelligence will surpass human capabilities as early as by the end of this year. The probability of AI becoming smarter than all the people on Earth combined is 100% by 2030, Musk said earlier.