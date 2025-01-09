MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The battlegroup East has destroyed six Ukrainian drone control posts and two fixed-wing drones over the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"During the day, the enemy lost up to 160 servicemen, a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, a Krab howitzer, two FH-70 and D-30 guns, a vehicle, a electronic warfare station, six drone control posts and two fixed-wing drones," the spokesman said.

According to Gordeyev, the battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy defenses, defeating Ukraine’s mechanized and two airborne assault brigades near Velikaya Novoselka, Bogatyr, Razliv and Konstantinopol in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, Russian servicemen repelled an enemy counterattack.