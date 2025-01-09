Russia hammers Ukrainian army, equipment in over 160 areas in past day

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian forces struck amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in more than 160 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly workshops and storage facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles and amassed manpower and equipment of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 163 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost about 1,500 troops in battles with Russian forces over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest data show that the Ukrainian army sustained roughly 45 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North in the Kharkov area, 480 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 245 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 510 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, more than 155 casualties from the Battlegroup East and about 45 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 45 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 45 personnel and a motor vehicle, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled six Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 480 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Kovsharovka, Ivanovka and Zapadnoye in the Kharkov Region. They repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 480 personnel, a tank and three armored combat vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, a Polish-made Rosomak armored personnel carrier and a Kozak troop carrier, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three motor vehicles, three artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Chasov Yar, Vasyukovka and Yantarnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 245 personnel and three armored combat vehicles, including two infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot armored vehicle in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five pickup trucks, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army and a brigade of Ukraine’s national police in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, Sribnoye, Petrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Novovasilevka, Petropavlovka and Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled 12 counterattacks by assault formations of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 510 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and a French-made VAB troop carrier, six motor vehicles and five howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Konstantinopol, Velikaya Novosyolka, Razliv and Komar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 155 personnel, a tank, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 45 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of an infantry brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Ponyatovka, Antonovka and Pridneprovskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 45 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 71 Ukrainian UAVs, 14 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 71 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 14 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, 14 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 71 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 30,000 special military vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed more than 30,000 special military vehicles of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, according to the latest data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,794 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,307 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,507 multiple rocket launchers, 20,352 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,012 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.