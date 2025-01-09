NATO countries to continue shipping tanks to Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The NATO countries that are members of the tank coalition will continue shipping armored vehicles to Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters after the 25th meeting of the working group in charge of coordinating military shipments to Ukraine, which takes place at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"During the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine, I presented our coalition's roadmap for bolstering Ukraine’s armored capabilities and information about the next transfer. All countries that took part in this meeting are getting ready for further support and future deliveries to Ukraine," the minister said during a briefing, according to TVP Info.

On Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced at the Ramstein-format meeting that the participants of the working group approved roadmaps in eight areas of military cooperation with Kiev. According to the joint statement, published by the Pentagon, Kiev’s allies intend to determine how to achieve the set goals in satisfying Ukraine’s military needs and satisfy them both in short-term and long-term perspective via state donations, procurements, investments and efforts to expand the capabilities of the military-industrial complex.