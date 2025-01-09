European Commission, Slovakia to create working group for solving gas problems

BRUSSELS, January 9. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) and Slovakia intend to establish a working group to solve problems due to termination of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine, according to the joint statement posted on its website after the meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen.

"We had a good and open discussion on the energy situation and wider implications of the end of the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine. We will continue discussing closely these issues, at both political and technical level, between Slovakia and the European Commission," the statement reads.

"In this context, we have agreed to set up a High-Level Working Group to follow up and identify options based on a joint assessment of the situation and see how the EU can help," it added.

Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine was completely halted on January 1 due to Kiev’s refusal to renew the agreement.