Russia preparing to use lasers to protect infrastructure against drones

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Fly Drone, a Russian developer of digital services for drone flights, deployed an anti-drone system with a laser at a fuel and energy sector plant, CEO Nikita Danilov told TASS.

Laser systems are capable of automatic detection, tracking, identification and engagement of drones, the chief executive said.

"Small sizes of modern laser systems make it possible to use them in a stationary or a mobile build. Our company directly took part in trials of one of such systems in late 2024. Results proved to be successful. We plan to include into our Rubicon anti-drone system already deployed at one of Russian fuel and energy facilities," Danilov noted.

Protection of critical infrastructure and industrial facilities against drone attacks requires the use of different technologies anticipating neutralization and physical destruction of drones, he said. Lasers provide for high accuracy of target engagement irrespective of structural materials of a drone.