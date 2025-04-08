Serbia, Russia launch expansion of Banatski Dvor gas storage facility — minister

BELGRADE, April 8. /TASS/. Serbia and Russia have launched the work on expanding the Serbian underground gas storage facility Banatski Dvor, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic announced.

"The capacity will be expanded to 750 million cubic meters of gas. <...> Thanks to these investments, we will significantly increase the level of gas reserves in our country. This means that we will be able to respond in case of unforeseen situations," the Radio and Television of Serbia quotes the minister as saying.

According to her, investments in 12 additional wells to expand the storage facility will total 145 mln euros.

As Srbijagas CEO, Dusan Bajatovic, noted, the drilling of wells will be carried out by NIS company.

"We will do the rest together with our Russian colleagues, as well as with some European and American equipment suppliers," he said.

Bajatovic expects that the work will be completed by the end of 2026.

The underground gas storage facility Banatski Dvor near the city of Novi Sad has been in operation since 2011. Russia's Gazprom hold a 51% stake in it while the stake of Srbijagas is 49%. The storage facility's current capacity is 450 million cubic meters.