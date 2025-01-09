Russian units break through Ukrainian defenses near dominant point in DPR

LUGANSK, January 9. /TASS/. Russian forces, having broken through the Ukrainian line of defense in the vicinity of Ivanovka, began combat operations for dominant terrain near the village of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, after the adversary’s defenses crumbled near the village of Ivanovka and former Ukrainian positions were taken over, Russian units began preparations for the further advance in the direction of Kolodezi.

"There is a dominant point between Ivanovka and Kolodezi with a stronghold of Ukrainian militants which provides Ukrainian armed formations with a small tactical advantage. In order to reduce threats, the Russian Armed Forces began delivering intensive combined strikes on Ukrainian positions, using, among others, munitions capable of breaking through reinforced concrete structures as well as reliably eliminating personnel in well-protected dugouts," Marochko said.