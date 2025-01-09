UN ready to chip in to help fire-ravaged California

UNITED NATIONS, January 9. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "shocked" by the wildfires in Los Angeles, California, and the international organization is ready to provide aid to help in the fight against the natural disaster, if necessary.

"The Secretary-General is shocked and saddened by the widespread devastation caused by the fast-moving wildfires in the Los Angeles area in California. He extends his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. His thoughts are with the tens of thousands of people who have been forced to evacuate, as well as with the residents whose homes have been destroyed," the statement reads. "The United Nations stands ready to provide assistance if needed."

According to the California Fire Department, wildfires have engulfed an area of almost 29,000 acres. The flames have already destroyed over 1,000 buildings and led to the deaths of at least five people. The local authorities have requested aid from firefighters from nearby areas; they have also been reinforced by emergency workers from the states of Washington, Oregon and Nevada. Firefighters have not yet been able to localize the wildfires.